Pat McAfee Hints At Controversy Over Backlash Finish

WWE commentator Pat McAfee discussed various topics on his show, including his match against GUNTHER at Backlash and his intentions to contest the ending or seek an overturn.

McAfee said, We are just beating the hell out of each other here, and in my mouth I was like, I never tapped out you know? I kept saying that there was a couple moments in there, I was like not a bad idea maybe, just say I made my point … ref came over, Dan came over a couple times, he was like, ‘Are you okay?’ And I was almost like ‘No.’ He had that choker on me, I thought I was going to get out, I thought I had him and then he says ‘We go back down’ … then I get to the ropes and I thought that was a break, I don’t know the f***ing rules here … maybe we do have a little thing that we can maybe contest the outcome.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.