Logan Paul Suffers Broken Ribs From WWE SummerSlam Match

WWE star and prominent social media influencer Logan Paul recently shared a new vlog on his YouTube channel, where he documented his entire week at the inaugural two-night WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event (PLE).

In the video, Paul addressed WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, requesting more celebrities and influencers for him to compete against.

Additionally, he disclosed that he sustained broken ribs during the match, likely caused by a Frog Splash he delivered off the top rope onto Jelly Roll through a table.

Paul said, “Let’s ****ing go, bro. The great purge of 2025. It’s my era, I ain’t going to let that shit slide again, I swear to god.”

He continued, “Yo, Triple H, wherever you are, even if you’re standing right next to me, I don’t give a damn bro. Whatever bro, send all the celebrities, all the influencers. I don’t give a damn, I will eradicate all of them.”

Paul and Drew McIntyre teamed up to defeat Randy Orton and Jelly Roll on the first night of WWE SummerSlam on Saturday.

You can check out Paul’s comments in the video below.

