Paul Heyman Admits He Was Unsure If Brock Lesnar Would Ever Return To WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show to discuss various topics, including his initial uncertainty about Brock Lesnar’s willingness to return to the company.

Heyman said, “I didn’t know if he was ever willing. He came to a point where he was very accepting of, this is my life now, I’m going to raise my daughter to be a NCAA division one champion that she is. I’m going to raise my sons to be the best hockey players that anybody has ever seen. I’m going to be a devoted husband to my wife. I’m going to enjoy the time that I have on his planet.”

He added, “He was accepting of what his future was. He was in a very good place.”

On how he was more surprised when Lesnar returned to WWE in 2012:

“That’s when someone usually throws your curveball and says, ‘Hey, want to completely change your life now?’ I think I was more surprised when he actually went back in 2012. I was more surprised when I went back in 2012. I was more surprised when CM Punk came back. With Brock, the bridge was never burned. He never bad-mouthed, he never gave an interview.”

Heyman continued, “The company never bad-mouthed him. The situation is what the situation is but I could never write it off. I just thought, too much time will pass and he’s going to be off doing whatever he wants to do in life and when the door opens, he’ll just sit there and say, ‘Eh.’”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)