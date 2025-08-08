Roman Reigns Confirmed For August 25 Episode Of WWE RAW

WWE UK has announced that Roman Reigns, known as “The OTC,” will appear on the August 25th episode of RAW.
Additionally, this episode will take place at BP Pulse LIVE in Birmingham, England.
WWE UK has announced that Roman Reigns, known as “The OTC,” will appear on the August 25th episode of RAW.
Additionally, this episode will take place at BP Pulse LIVE in Birmingham, England.
Acknowledge The OTC @WWERomanReigns on #WWERaw in Birmingham, UK, on August 25! ☝️🇬🇧
TICKETS 🎟️: https://t.co/HkHJzQrIzn pic.twitter.com/P4T2R3o2Eq
— WWE UK (@WWEUK) August 7, 2025