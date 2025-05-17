Natalya: “I Don’t Feel Like My Career Will Be Complete Unless I Win That Women’s IC Title”

WWE veteran Natalya discussed with Sportskeeda WrestleBinge various topics, including her goal of winning the Women’s Intercontinental Championship before she feels her career is complete.

Natalya said, “Why I’m so hungry is because I’m not resting on a title. The last time I won a title in WWE was in 2017, so it’s been eight years since I’ve won a title. So when Triple H introduced the new Women’s US Championship and the IC Title, I was just like those are two championships that I want to have. I’ve never had a singles match against Lyra [Valkyria] or worked against Chelsea [Green] in a championship match. So to me, I don’t feel like my career will be complete unless I win that Women’s IC Title.”

