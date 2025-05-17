Hulk Hogan Explains Vision Behind Real American Freestyle Wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show to discuss various topics, including his objectives with the new Real American Freestyle Wrestling promotion he is launching with Eric Bischoff.

Hogan said, “Somewhere along the line, I don’t want to create like superstars. I want mega stars out of these guys because these guys are the real deal. When I say it’s pro-pro wrestling, it really is. I think I have a connection with these guys and I can help them, not with the amateur wrestling stuff, but with everything else that goes along with that. Organically, nobody’s going to be a bad cop or Doink The Clown or something like that. These guys are going to organically grow into these mega stars and they’re going to start feeling their oats. I really think that I can have a lot to do with helping them like that.”

On meeting with the various teams:

“We went to Ohio and Wisconsin, we met with all the coaches and the teams, I was worried that it would just be flat. But these kids have been watching TV, they’ve been watching wrestling, watching UFC, watching Conor McGregor. All these kids that I didn’t know what to expect, they all got that swagger.”

