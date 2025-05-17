Seth Rollins Makes Cameo Appearance In The Netflix Series “Bet”

The new Netflix series “Bet” recently premiered and features a cameo from WWE star Seth Rollins.
Rollins appears in episode eight, titled “The Speakeasy,” where he hits Michael with a suplex. After executing the move, Rollins declares, “I’m Seth Freakin’ Rollins. Burn it down, b***h.” His theme song then plays as he walks away, saying, “I’m the f***ing beaver.”
Full HQ Clip of Seth Rollins appearance on Bet Episode 8 'The Speakeasy'
