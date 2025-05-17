Ken Shamrock On Bret Hart & Steve Austin Mentioning Him On HOF Speeches

WWE and UFC legend Ken Shamrock spoke with the Toronto Sun about various topics, including his multiple mentions during Bret Hart and Steve Austin’s memorable speeches at the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Shamrock said, “Yeah, I mean, it was an honor. Those guys deserve everything and they did a tremendous job. Like I said, I’ve said this over and over whenever I’ve been interviewed and we talk about that match: I didn’t know whether or not I was capable of actually reffing a wrestling match because I’d never done it. I knew what I was doing in fighting but wrestling was a whole nother thing, right? I experienced it a little bit but never in that side, and this was a big match. These guys were like megastars and so I’m thinking like, ‘I hope I don’t screw this up,’ because I didn’t feel like I could fake it and I could do those things, and that’s when I went into pro wrestling. I didn’t know whether or not I was able to act or not act but be able to create a character like those guys were doing and when I got into that match, I’ve said it many times, two minutes, three minutes into that match, I couldn’t tell whether I was reffing a wrestling match or whether an MMA match. I mean, they did a heck of a job. It was tremendous.”

Shamrock, who is under a legends contract with WWE, served as the special guest referee for the match between Bret Hart and Steve Austin at WrestleMania 13.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)