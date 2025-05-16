Dominik Mysterio Says Today’s WWE Is “Miles Ahead” Of The Attitude Era

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio believes the current WWE product has surpassed the legendary Attitude Era by a wide margin—and he’s not shy about saying so.

In a recent interview with Jim Varsallone, Mysterio reflected on WWE’s current momentum and why he considers this modern era the strongest in company history.

“Honestly, it’s such a good time to be in wrestling right now because I might catch a lot of heat for this, but I’m used to the heat,” Mysterio said. “A lot of people would say the Attitude Era is the best era in wrestling, or the most money-driven era in wrestling, but I think this current era we are in has it beat by long… miles.”

Mysterio credited multiple factors for WWE’s current dominance, from creative to commercial success.

“We’re doing some of the best work that we have ever done. Whether it’s storylines, whether it’s in-ring wrestling, merchandise that we’re producing—everything is top-level from WWE right now.”

He also emphasized the scale and revenue of WWE’s current event scheduling and global reach, pointing to the company’s recent four-night stint in Tampa, Florida, as an example of its unparalleled growth.

“You said four nights in Tampa? You have Saturday Night’s Main Event, NXT Battleground on Sunday, Raw on Monday, NXT again on Tuesday. That wouldn’t have happened back then, especially in one place. Now the fact that we can do that—all four shows in one place—that’s truly amazing.”

Dominik’s comments echo a growing sentiment among younger fans and talent who see WWE’s modern product—under the creative leadership of Triple H and bolstered by global expansion and cross-platform dominance—as a new golden age for professional wrestling.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more from Dominik Mysterio and continued coverage of WWE’s evolving landscape.