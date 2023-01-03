Doudrop: “I Was Very Sick, but I Am Healing”

We send our best wishes to WWE star Doudrop, who hasn’t appeared on TV in months.

In response to a fan who pointed out that she had disappeared from television, she tweeted, “I was very sick, but I am healing. 🧠💪🏻”

She last wrestled on an episode of Raw in September, and there was speculation at the time that she would drop the Doudrop character and revert to Piper Niven, the name she used in NXT.

As PWMania.com previously reported, on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned that she has been dealing with visa issues. According to her Twitter, she may have had some health/personal issues as well.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer addressed the visa issue, “Yes, it’s visa. They went they’re doing they went back for over visa situation. They got to get the visas taken care of. So there’s a lot of people, a lot of The Gallus boys and Tyler Bate. I don’t know that all of them fall into this category. Piper Niven’s been gone is another one….Doudrop. What’s her name? Blair Davenport? What’s her name? The former Bea Priestly. But yeah, a lot of them, that’s basically the situation with a lot of them is just getting the visa stuff worked out.”

