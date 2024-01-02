Dragon Lee To Miss This Week’s NXT New Year’s Evil 2024 Show

Don’t expect to see the NXT North American Champion at NXT New Year’s Evil 2024 on Tuesday night.

Ahead of the annual show to kick off the New Year from WWE NXT on Tuesday night on the USA Network from Orlando, FL., Dragon Lee has announced that visa issues will be preventing him from working the show.

Lee did, however, tease a “big surprise” from the LWO for the NQCC and the NXT Universe.

“Feliz año nuevo,” he began in a post on X. “Sad news to kick off the year, but due to visa issues I am unable to leave Mexico right now. Por eso, I will miss WWE NXT New Years Evil… But the LWO has a big surprise for the NQCC and the NXT Universe tomorrow night.”