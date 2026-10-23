Dralistico’s “Behind Bars” Post Reportedly Linked To Visa Issue

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW star Dralistico posted a mockup photo of himself behind bars with chains on his Twitter (X) account, captioning it, “Maybe not for long?” While Dralistico did not elaborate on the message, many speculated that he might be looking to leave AEW, especially since his contract is set to expire soon and he hasn’t competed for AEW or ROH since June.

However, Dave Meltzer clarified on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that this is not the case. He mentioned that while AEW suspects WWE may make Dralistico an offer, sources close to the luchador have indicated that the photo is related to a visa issue. Meltzer stressed that this situation is not analogous to when Rey Fénix posted a similar image while waiting for his AEW contract to expire.

Additionally, it was reported that Dralistico’s brother, RUSH, has also been absent from AEW TV but recently revealed in a social media post that he should be back in action in 2027.