Ilja Dragunov Explains Why AEW’s Approach To Wrestling Appeals To Him

Ilja Dragunov has opened up about his decision to join AEW, explaining why the company’s emphasis on professional wrestling aligns with his approach to the business.

During a recent interview with Jon Alba of SI.com, Dragunov was asked what he hopes to explore as he begins the next chapter of his career in AEW.

The former WWE Superstar explained that he does not anticipate making significant changes to his in-ring approach, noting that he remains confident in the style and philosophy that brought him success throughout his career. “It’s not really much that is actually changing about the way that I’m working, because I have a lot of confidence in what I did in the past. I was successful with what I did in the past, and it’s what I believe in as well.”

Dragunov went on to praise AEW’s commitment to professional wrestling, emphasizing that the company’s passion for the craft is something he strongly identifies with. “I just believe also that, from the audience side, it is a company that is working for fans of professional wrestling. We love this craft. I’m part of a company that loves this craft with all devotion and all the heart, and that’s the focus.”

He also highlighted what he believes AEW audiences expect when watching the company’s weekly television programming and pay-per-view events. “So even the fans, when they approach AEW and watch Dynamite, Collision, or the pay-per-views, they want to see this craftsmanship at its highest level.”

Dragunov’s comments suggest that he views AEW as an environment where he can continue showcasing the intense, physical wrestling style that has become a defining characteristic of his career.

Rather than reinventing himself following his departure from WWE, Dragunov appears focused on building upon his established identity while competing in a promotion that he believes shares his dedication to professional wrestling.

His remarks also underline the importance he places on connecting with audiences through in-ring performances as he begins his AEW run.