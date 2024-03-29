Drew McIntyre Addresses His Promo Segment With CM Punk And Seth Rollins On WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre was asked how far ahead of schedule he knows his plans for WWE RAW during an appearance on the Torg and Elliott radio show on QFM96 in Columbus, Ohio.

“I’d love to say, ‘Is that a joke?’ but you honestly probably don’t know. But no, I have no idea. If I’m very, very lucky there’s a match promoted in advance publicly. Or maybe one of our creative team members say, ‘This is the potential idea.’

And back in the day, it would change right up until showtime. But these days we have a rough idea, and it may change on the day, it may not change on the day. But the way I look at it is, I do not pay attention until show day. Monday Night Raw, I will not ask what’s going on until Monday. Then it might change a couple of times. Then I might not feel good about it so I’ll change a couple of things. And it’s a collaboration right up until showtime.

This week – a lot of stuff, if you watch that interview with myself, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins, I’m sure you could feel the tension. Basically the whole thing, if it felt uncomfortable, it’s because there was an outline and it’s three guys going out there who might not like each other, might have personal feelings, but also are good at their job and go out there and just tear into each other verbally without it on a piece of paper – because it’s stupid [writing everything down and then delivering it to a live audience].”

You can check out the interview below:



(quote courtesy of F4WOnline.com)