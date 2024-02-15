Drew McIntyre Asked About His WWE Contract Status Amidst Internet Rumors

As PWMania.com previously reported, Drew McIntyre’s WWE contract is expected to expire following WrestleMania 40 PLE.

While McIntyre has been scheduled for an event following WrestleMania, his contractual status remains uncertain.

Dave Meltzer of FWOnline.com noted the following during Wrestling Observer Radio: “Drew McIntyre was announced for a [house] show in May in Italy. And obviously, his contract is up in April. So I guess the first question was that he signed a deal, and the answer is no, he has not signed a new deal. But he seems very happy so far with his new character, and he’s really excited about it. They’re working with the idea that he’s not going anywhere. No, but nothing signed. But I think the talk of him taking a lot of time off and everything like that. Probably not. And he’ll probably sign a new deal, but it’s still just a probable until it happens.”

During an interview with The West Sport, McIntyre was asked about his contract and here as his response:

“I can’t talk about that. I’ll let the internet talk about it. I’ll just keep watching. It’s interesting. I’m not the only one that has a contract in WWE. It’s just interesting that it seems to be mine that is on there every week for a year.”

You can check out the interview below: