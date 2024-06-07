Drew McIntyre Comments On Whether He And CM Punk Are Similar

Drew McIntyre discussed his rivalry with CM Punk, which began prior to WWE WrestleMania XL, in an interview with Cultaholic. Punk’s intention to challenge Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Title was thwarted due to a torn triceps.

All three men did a memorable promo segment on Raw before McIntyre defeated Rollins at Mania, with Punk on commentary. However, after celebrating with his family at ringside, Punk cost McIntyre the title when Damian Priest cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase moments later.

Since then, they’ve continued their feud while waiting for Punk’s medical clearance. During the interview, McIntyre was asked if he and Punk share any inner similarities.

He responded in character, saying, “No, absolutely not. I believe that maybe now I have some similarities to Punk in the past and not the terrible similarities that include a genuine and horrible person, and I believe he still is just very good at putting on an act. But he was anti-establishment. He did speak his mind, even if people didn’t always agree with him or believe him. It was his truth, and he always marched to the beat of his own drum and spoken the truth, even if he meant to be a dick because he was, but now that’s not the case. He is the corporate shill. He is always trying to do whatever you can do to make the bosses happy, kiss their butts and make sure you can justify that big contract. Well, Drew McIntyre says exactly how he feels, marching to the beat of his own drum and doing what I know is right for not just myself or the company. And I’m being a good person while I do it, and the thing that he hates most probably about me is that I am more CM Punk and CM Punk now.”

McIntyre has warned Punk not to cost him the World Heavyweight Title when he faces Priest at Clast at the Castle in Scotland later this month. Although not confirmed, it is speculated that WWE plans to hold their match at SummerSlam in August.

You can check out the interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)