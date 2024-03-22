Drew McIntyre Discusses Changing His Character And Wanting To Make A Difference

WWE star Drew McIntyre recently spoke with Gorilla Position on a number of topics including changing his character.

McIntyre said, “Obviously I’ve loved what I’ve done since I returned to WWE… It got to a point where I knew we have to evolve. It doesn’t feel like the right fit anymore.”

On wanting to make a true difference:

“I didn’t come here to make up the numbers. I came here to be top of the card and make a true difference to the show.”

On talents getting more opportunities to shine:

“There’s more than one way to do it and now it’s very much ‘Let’s throw things against the wall’… The more you kill it, the more freedom you’re gonna get. That’s the way it should be and that’s the way it used to be.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.