Drew McIntyre Discusses His Tense Rivalry With Seth Rollins

WWE star Drew McIntyre appeared on The Masked Man Show, where he talked about a number of topics including his rivalry with Seth Rollins.

McIntyre said, “I mean, personally it can get a little bit tense at time, as I said on TV to his face — and I mean it — that our rivalry is based, you know, in a professional sense. We get together, we push each other to have the best match possible, the best interview possible, whatever the situation is.”

On how he gets the best results when he’s angry:

“That’s when I get the best results out of people, because I know I operate the best when I’m angry.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.