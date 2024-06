Saturday’s WWE Clash at the Castle PLE saw CM Punk cost “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre his opportunity to become the WWE World Heavyweight Champion when he interfered in the main event matchup by inserting himself as the referee and not counting Damian Priest’s shoulders down.

WWE recently released a video on its official Instagram showing McIntyre losing his mind and confronting the referee and the broadcast team.

You can check out the post below.