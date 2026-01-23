Drew McIntyre On Trick Williams: “He’s Going To Get Some Opportunities …”

“The Scottish Warrior” doesn’t often have kind things to say about others.

But that is not the case with a newcomer to the scene on WWE’s blue brand.

During a recent TMZ Inside The Ring interview, Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre offered high praise for Trick Williams.

“Coming up right now, that I’ve gotten to see enough of, maybe Trick,” McIntyre said. “He certainly has a great look, charisma, and ability. It’s just what you do when you’re given the ball.”

He added, “I got the ball to the highest level when I was younger and wasn’t able to quite maximize and had to take the long way around. Hopefully, Trick takes that opportunity and absolutely smashes it. Based on what I’m seeing, he’s young, jacked, and handsome, just like I was. He’s going to get some opportunities.”

Check out the complete Drew McIntyre interview with TMZ’s Inside The Ring via the YouTube player embedded below.