Drew McIntyre Sets Record Straight About Possible Tyson Fury Match

During an appearance on WWE’s The Bump, Drew McIntyre commented on a possible match with Tyson Fury:

“I’ve been doing media non-stop since WrestleMania was shown. I started at 1:15 in the morning, calling into the UK. I was on all the big shows therre. Apparently, Tyson Fury and I are feuding now. You know, he’s been petitioning for a match with me. I want the world to know, our Superstars are getting a frickin’ match first before him. But, if he keeps pushing it, I’ll knock his head off when things get back to normal.”

“Well, it’s certainly taken a life of its own. It began with him, I guess, giving his predictions, and you know, mentioning that he thinks I’m going to win but he could smash me and he’d be champion, or whatever. I don’t know his exact words, because I didn’t pay attention to it, just a lot of people told me by text messages, ‘Hey, man.’ A lot of social media, you know, informing me that he kinda called me out before WrestleMania. And then after I won the title I was on TalkSport, which is the biggest sports show in the U.K. and it came up. And I basically said, ‘If it ever came to it, I would face him for the title and I would beat him.’

“He responded to that and it took a like of its own. So he started it, number one. Number two, like I said earlier, our Superstars are getting the shot first, because they deserve it and they’ve worked for it. And number three, if he wants the match it’s fine. If he wants it in the U.K., it’s fine. I don’t care. Like, he’s got the deadly hands. What’s he going to do when I take him down and smash him and he’s on his back? When he’s on his back, he’s nothing.”