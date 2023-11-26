Drew McIntyre Storms Out Of The Ring Following WWE Survivor Series WarGames Match

Another incident occurred at the conclusion of the WWE Survivor Series PLE.

Drew McIntyre stormed out of the ring after the WarGames match, according to PWInsider. This occurred just seconds before CM Punk’s music began to play. McIntyre reportedly stormed backstage, slammed his locker room door, threw on a hoodie, and exited the arena.

It was stated that everyone backstage could tell he was upset, but there was no word on why. McIntyre can be seen holding his eye in the video below. It’s unclear whether he was legitimately hurt or if he was just selling, but McIntyre was so enraged when he got to the back that it became a “loud and obvious situation” that many people witnessed.

Aside from that, McIntyre and WWE have yet to reach an agreement on a new contract. According to PWInsider, McIntyre is willing to let his contract lapse in order to spend more time with his family in Scotland, as the WWE schedule only allows him to see them for short periods of time.