Drew McIntyre: “There’s A Crap Ton Of People That Have A Problem With CM Punk”

Drew McIntyre took a shot at CM Punk on this week’s episode of WWE RAW. McIntyre discussed how he was injured at the Elimination Chamber PLE and how when doctors told him he might not make WrestleMania 40, he replied, “Who do you think I am, CM Punk?”

During an appearance on WWE’s The Bump, McIntyre was asked why he appears to be the only one who has a problem with CM Punk at this point.

McIntyre’s responded, “I’m the only one that seems to have a problem with him because he’s been gone, he’s hurt. When he was there, there was lots of people with problems with him. But now that he’s not there, I’m the only one keeping his name alive. So that’s why. If he was there, there’s a crap ton of people that have a problem with CM Punk, trust me. Even if they’re not saying it publicly.”

