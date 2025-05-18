Zelina Vega Calls Out Fans Linking Her Title Win To Aleister Black

The wrestling world was abuzz recently after Zelina Vega captured the United States Women’s Championship on the same night her husband, Aleister Black, made his surprise return to WWE. While many fans speculated the timing was deliberate, Vega has set the record straight.

Speaking with Peter Rosenberg, Vega addressed the online chatter suggesting her title win was orchestrated due to Black’s comeback. She firmly denied any coordination behind the scenes.

“It’s like the fact that, mind you, this was not planned, which I laugh about when I see a lot of the fans are like, ‘Oh my god, the only reason that she got this title is because her husband was coming back.’ I’m like, ‘Don’t you think they would have made it the world title?’” Vega joked.

She went on to express how surreal the experience was, especially given the timing of both moments.

“Just to have this happen the same night, literally only 10 minutes apart from when he came back, was another moment where you’re like, ‘Did this happen?’”

Internally, many in WWE were said to be “legitimately surprised” by Vega’s title win, a sign that the moment was as unexpected for talent as it was for fans. But despite the speculation, Vega is embracing the victory and the coincidental timing as a career milestone.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more on Zelina Vega’s reign, Aleister Black’s return, and the latest in WWE.