WWE Teases Formation Of New Faction

A subtle but compelling storyline may be unfolding on WWE SmackDown, as Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss have shared cryptic interactions over the past two weeks—fueling speculation about a potential alliance, unresolved backstory, or even a new faction in the women’s division.

Flair, who returned triumphantly by winning the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble, has hit turbulence since her WrestleMania 41 loss to Tiffany Stratton. Most notably, a recent SmackDown promo segment saw her booed so loudly she walked off-camera, visibly rattled. It’s been a rare moment of vulnerability for “The Queen,” sparking discussion about her current place in the WWE landscape.

Enter Alexa Bliss, who made her return to WWE on the May 9th episode of SmackDown, teaming with Zelina Vega in a win over Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. However, the biggest moment came backstage, when Bliss approached Flair with a loaded message: “We need to talk.”

The following week, that conversation continued. Bliss brought up a moment early in their WWE careers when Flair helped her—but Flair claimed not to remember. The awkward exchange was soon cut off by SmackDown GM Nick Aldis, who introduced Giulia as the newest member of the blue brand. The debut of the international star only added more intrigue to the segment.

The timing has not gone unnoticed by fans, many of whom now believe WWE is planting seeds for something larger. Speculation is running rampant online about a potential Bliss-led faction, possibly featuring Flair and Giulia, centered around women who feel overlooked, disrespected, or rejected by the system. Others believe this could be the beginning of a feud, with Bliss manipulating Flair at her most vulnerable.

With personal history, emotional conflict, and major new players involved, WWE seems to be building this one slowly—with purpose.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com as the pieces continue to fall into place in what may become SmackDown’s most intriguing women’s storyline of 2025.