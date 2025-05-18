Photo: Bayley Reveals Physical Transformation & Hypes Return

WWE Superstar Bayley is officially teasing her return to in-ring action, taking to her Instagram story to declare it “comeback season baby.” The post included a striking photo showcasing her physical condition—and notably, used Becky Lynch’s entrance theme as background music.

The timing and music choice have WWE fans buzzing with speculation, especially given Bayley’s last major storyline moment. She was mysteriously attacked backstage during the WrestleMania 41 Saturday Kickoff show earlier this year, forcing her out of the scheduled WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match. As a result, Becky Lynch stepped in, teaming with Lyra Valkyria to defeat Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the titles on WrestleMania Sunday.

Bayley’s absence has left fans wondering who was responsible for the attack—and whether her “comeback” post signals the beginning of a revenge arc or a larger shake-up in the women’s division.

The use of Lynch’s theme music in the teaser post has sparked particular interest, with many questioning if it’s a sign of a future confrontation, tag team tension, or simply Bayley reclaiming the spotlight that was taken from her in April.

With WWE Money in the Bank and a potential Evolution 2 Premium Live Event on the horizon, Bayley’s return could mark a major shift in the tag division—or even set the stage for a personal grudge match.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest on Bayley’s comeback and its implications for WWE’s women’s division.