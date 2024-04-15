Drew McIntyre’s WWE Contract Believed To Be Up In 5-6 Weeks

Drew McIntyre’s future in wrestling has been the subject of much speculation, with reports months ago indicating that his contract would expire shortly after WrestleMania XL. However, the exact timeframe was unknown.

Things did not go as McIntyre expected at WWE WrestleMania 40, where he won a World Title for the third time in WWE. McIntyre challenged Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship after becoming the #1 contender for the title after winning the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match at the PLE-themed event in Australia several weeks prior.

Although McIntyre went over with two Claymore kicks and with his wife at ringside before getting into the face of CM Punk, who was commentating on the match, things went wrong when Punk attacked him. Damian Priest came out to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase and took the title.

According to PWInsider, the two sides have been in talks for several weeks but have yet to reach an agreement. The holdup is due to the terms of a new agreement.

According to the report, McIntyre’s current deal expires in the “5-6 week” range. If McIntyre does not reach a new agreement, he could leave as soon as late May or early June.