“Dune: Part Two” Featuring Dave Bautista Heading To Max This Week

After soaring at the box office during its theatrical run, “Dune: Part Two” is heading to Max.

The film grossed $500 million worldwide, outperforming its predecessor. It grossed $81.5 million domestically and $97 million internationally during its opening weekend. The film’s budget was $190 million for production and approximately $100 million for advertising.

Denis Villeneuve and Jon Spaihts wrote the film, which was produced by Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Patrick McCormick, Denis Villeneuve, and Tanya Lapointe.

Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, Stellan Skarsgård, and Jason Momoa reprised their roles from the original film. Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, and Léa Seydoux have joined the cast of the second film.

Bautista plays Glossu Rabban, the brutish nephew of Baron Harkonnen. It will be available for streaming on Max this Tuesday.

Watch the trailer below: