Dustin Rhodes Backstage At AEW Shows As Return Draws Near

AEW star and pro wrestling legend Dustin Rhodes has been out of in-ring action since Kyle Fletcher of the Don Callis Family defeated him for the TNT Title in July of last year.

As of March 6, Rhodes reported that he was pleased with the progress of his new knees following the double-knee surgery he underwent in August and anticipated a return to the ring within a couple of weeks. This return now seems increasingly likely.

According to PWInsider.com, Rhodes was backstage at the most recent episodes of AEW Dynamite and Collision.

The report noted that his presence backstage is a positive sign of his recovery. He was even seen running the ropes to test his progress, with fellow talent expressing their happiness to see him. The upcoming Dynasty Pay-Per-View on April 12 looks like a potential target date for his return, if not sooner, for a storyline setup.

The report also mentioned that being backstage in a non-wrestling capacity could serve as practice for a future producer role when Rhodes eventually retires from full-time action. At 56, he understands that he won’t be able to wrestle forever.

Rhodes has stated that he intends to finish his in-ring career in AEW but is open to Goldust being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame after he retires.