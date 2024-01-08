Dusty Classic Tournament Matches To Be Announced On Monday

The first matches for the latest annual Dusty Classic are coming soon.

Real soon.

On Sunday night, the official WWE NXT account on X announced that the opponents for two of the teams in this year’s Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic Tournament will be unveiled on Monday.

“As seen last week on WWE NXT, the first two teams officially in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic are as followed:

Baron Corbin & Bron Breakker and Axiom & Nathan Frazer,” the announcement began. “Both teams will be in action this week, and their opponents will be revealed TOMORROW!”