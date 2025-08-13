Early Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE Clash In Paris World Title Match

WWE is set to host its Clash in Paris premium live event (PLE) on Sunday, August 31, at the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France.

Early betting odds have been released for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship Fatal 4-Way Match featuring reigning World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins, “The Best In The World” CM Punk, “Main Event” Jey Uso, and “The Mega Star” LA Knight.

Rollins is favored to win and retain his World Heavyweight Championship title.

You can check out the early betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Fatal 4-Way Match

Seth “Freakin” Rollins (c) -800 (1/8) vs. “The Best In The World” CM Punk +400 (4/1) vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso +425 (17/4) vs. “The Mega Star” LA Knight +700 (7/1)