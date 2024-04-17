Early Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE has not yet teased or announced a match for WrestleMania 41 as we are still a year away from the PLE taking place, but a number of betting odds have already been released for the show including if the current champions will still remain the champions by the time that WrestleMania 41 is upon us and who will compete in a championship match.

You can check out the early betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

Will Bayley be champion at next year’s Wrestlemania?

– Yes +275 (11/4) or No -450 (2/9)

Will Cody Rhodes be champion at next year’s Wrestlemania?

– Yes -450 (2/9) or No +275 (11/4)

Will Damian Priest be champion at next year’s Wrestlemania?

– Yes +350 (7/2) or No -600 (1/6)

Will Rhea Ripley be champion at next year’s Wrestlemania?

– Yes -250 (2/5) or No +175 (7/4)

When will CM Punk and Drew McIntyre first wrestle?

– Summer Slam +150 (3/2), Royal Rumble +300 (3/1), Wrestlemania 41 +300 (3/1) or Survivor Series +400 (4/1)

Will Roman Reigns wrestle Solo Sikoa before the end of 2024?

– Yes -200 (1/2) or No +150 (3/2)

Will Roman Reigns and Rock wrestle at next year’s Wrestlemania?

– Yes -180 (5/9) or No +140 (7/5)

Will GUNTHER wrestle for a title at Wrestlemania 41?

– Yes -120 (5/6) or No -120 (5/6

Will Jade Cargill wrestle for a title at Wrestlemania 41?

– Yes -180 (5/9) or No +140 (7/5)