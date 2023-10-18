EC3: “The Internet Tried To Cancel Me For A Bunch Of Bullsh*t That Wasn’t True”

As PWMania.com previously reported, former WWE star EC3 revealed that he once emailed AEW President Tony Khan but never received a response.

EC3 discussed not working for AEW during an appearance on Kurt Angle’s podcast.

“I talked with them a little bit before, but I was signed with Ring of Honor. By that time, the internet tried to cancel me for a bunch of bullshit that wasn’t true. I think Tony Khan legitimately thought I was whatever the internet said I was at the time, which is pretty unfortunate considering people listen to lies, and therefore their finances or personal lives are dependent on the opinions of a mob that doesn’t know what they’re talking about.” (quote courtesy of Fightful.com)

In 2022, EC3 addressed “false accusations” about his Control Your Narrative promotion and claims that he was a “neonazi.”

