Edge No Longer Listed On WWE’s Internal Roster

For several weeks, there has been speculation about what Edge will do next in his pro wrestling career as his contract with WWE expires this month. In a Twitter video, Edge stated that he had a contract extension offer from WWE in his inbox.

He won his final match on his current WWE contract in late August on SmackDown against Sheamus.

His WWE contract expires on Saturday, and he is free to sign with any promotion he wants, including AEW, with the possibility of making his debut this Sunday at WrestleDream.

AEW has been interested in him since 2019, which is one of the reasons he accepted the offer he received from WWE at the time to return to the ring after being medically cleared to do so.

There has been much speculation that he is on his way to AEW, with some believing he was the masked attacker on Dynamite.

According to PWInsider, the WWE Hall of Famer is no longer on the WWE internal talent roster’s miscellaneous list. He is still listed as an active performer on WWE.com.

Edge was moved from the internal active roster to the company’s miscellaneous list, which includes injured/inactive players, last month.