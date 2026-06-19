El Grande Americano II Mask Auction Continues To Surge

PWMania.com previously reported that Fanatics and WWE put the mask worn by El Grande Americano II during his Mask vs. Mask Match at AAA Noche de los Grandes against The Original El Grande Americano (Chad Gable) up for auction late last week. It was also announced that 100% of the net proceeds will benefit the Dr. Sonrisas Foundation, which supports children with critical illnesses by helping them fulfill their dreams.

As of now, the auction for the mask has reached $40,015, a significant increase from $8,115 just six days ago. According to Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select, sources have indicated that Fanatics is “flabbergasted” by the auction’s success. The report also mentions that this success has prompted Fanatics to brainstorm other ideas for ring-worn merchandise, including items that could potentially be bid on before matches.

There is no information yet on when, or even if, such items will be made available, nor what they might be. The El Grande Americano II mask isn’t the first time Fanatics has offered ring-worn merchandise.

Currently, there are also auction items from NXT stars Jaida Parker and Lola Vice, as well as a match-used trash can lid from Parker and Blake Monroe’s match at NXT Vengeance Day, all signed with inscriptions from the talent.