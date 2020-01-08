Ember Moon Reveals How She Got Injured

During an interview with Booker T, Ember Moon revealed how she suffered an Achilles injury back in September:

“I’m getting ready to do SmackDown the next day and they were like, ‘Hey, Ember, you’re in the 24/7 title run because Carmella won the night before’. And I was like, ‘Y’all sure? Y’all sure y’all need me for that?!’ You know whats weird is like when you know you have a bad feeling about something? So I had a feeling and I was like ‘oooh, do we?’ But, ya know what, team player, screw it. I got this. I’m in,” Ember explained.

“We do the run through and I told Truth, I was like, ‘Truth, you better run, I’m gonna catch you, Truth. If I catch you, I’m tackling you and you’re going down.’ And so when we actually did it, I literally caught them right before we went through the curtain,” she added. “So they go through the curtain and they didn’t realize how close I was behind them. As I’m coming through, the curtain shuts, I open it, go through. Truth is dropping Carmella and I’m going full speed and I had to hit the brakes. I was just like, ‘whoah,’ BOOM, and I felt a pop.”