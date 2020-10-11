Ember Moon Talks About Who Helped Her With Recovery

In an interview with DailyDDT.com, Ember Moon talked about the recovery from her ruptured Achilles and how Edge helped her:

“Honestly, because of him and Triple H, that’s how it started turning around. Edge was basically like, ‘Do this, get a sauna, get a bike, you have to do this.’ He basically sent me a Cliff-noted version of what he was doing because he had such a bad Achilles rupture, too, that they said he would never come back. When the complications started happening, that’s when they told me I might not be coming back.”

“Edge helped me out so much with telling me what type of therapy to do and routines that would help. I sent that to my therapist and everything started to turn around. It was slow, but it started turning around.”

“If I had that second surgery, I probably wouldn’t have come back.”