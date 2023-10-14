Emi Sakura Comments On Personal Significance Of Wrestling On This Week’s AEW Rampage

Tonight held personal significance for one member of the All Elite Wrestling talent roster.

Who, you ask?

Japanese women’s wrestling veteran Emi Sakura.

Sakura, who worked tonight’s AEW Rampage at the Cable Dahmer Arena in a tough losing effort against rising AEW women’s star Skye Blue, took to social media after the show to comment on the significance of her working the match in tonight’s specific location.

“Wrestling in Kansas was a bit of a dream for me,” she wrote. “My Wrestling Teacher lives in this city [and] at 19 years old I learned from him.”

Sakura continued, “Today, he got to see me wrestle after 27 years. Thank you Kansas.”

