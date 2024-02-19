Emotional Moment Between Cody Rhodes And A Blind Fan Takes Place At WWE Live Event

Cody Rhodes performed an incredible act for a fan while working a WWE live event from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA, where he wrestled Shinsuke Nakamura in a street fight.

Rhodes has been positioned as WWE’s biggest babyface since his return to the company at WrestleMania 38 in 2022, where he has won the last two men’s Royal Rumble matches, earning him the opportunity to headline WrestleMania and challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

Although Rhodes was unsuccessful in his attempt to win the title last year, the top Raw star is determined to change history and complete his story, despite having to go through The Bloodline, which now includes The Rock.

At the show following the match, Rhodes read a sign from a fan stating that blindness does not prevent them from seeing Cody. Rhodes jumped the barricade and hugged a fan.

Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will appear on the Grayson Waller Effect talk show this Saturday at the Elimination Chamber PLE.