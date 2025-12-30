Eric Bischoff Believes Cody Rhodes Will Turn Heel In 2026

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff discussed various topics on his podcast, 83 Weeks, including his belief that Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will turn heel in 2026.

Bischoff said, “I do [agree a heel turn will happen]. I’m feeling a little bit when I see Cody come out and hear him in his promos. I just — I think it’s time. Not right now, not today. But sometime this year, I think it will almost become a natural evolution, which is the way it should. Instead of the ‘Oh, let’s come up with a dastardly heel turn.’”

On making it a slow build:

“As I talked about with John and Rock and all that, I really like a slow build. I want somebody to get me really sucked into the story before that happens. But I think it’s time for Cody.”

On Travis Scott:

“I think he’s pretty gutless. I think he was one of those celebrities that — or anybody who’s not familiar with the product and doesn’t really understand what goes into it at a high level. And thinks, ‘Well, I see guys do it on TV. I can do that, whatever. I’ll figure it out.’ Some guys can. Some guys work really hard at it. Bad Bunny, Logan Paul, Dennis Rodman, Karl Malone. A lot of guys. Kevin Greene. Some guys go, ‘Wow, this is an opportunity. I’m going to work really hard and do really well at it, or at least put on a great show and do something you’re proud of.’ And other people just look at it as — number one, ‘It’s really easy, and I can do that.’ And it’s a big check. He found out the hard way.”

