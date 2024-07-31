Eric Bischoff Comments On WCW’s Policy About Wrestlers Getting Arrested

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff took on an episode of his 83 weeks podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including WCW’s policy about wrestlers getting arrested.

Bischoff said, “You know, what was the procedure like? There was no standard operating procedure. Every case was unique, every situation was unique. For the most part though, we didn’t react to too much of anything. Unless it was bodily injury, somebody was hurt, severe laws were broken, things like that. Then we might possibly make a statement or come out in front of it. But typically, we didn’t, and stayed away from it unless it was a conviction.”

On who handled talking with the arrested talent:

“I don’t. Maybe Kevin Sullivan, possibly Terry Taylor. Somebody from the office would, but it would not have been me.”

On whether there was a separate protocol for Konnan’s 1999 arrest because of his connections with other promotions:

“No, you’re 100% right. It was a very unique position. It was very difficult. It was difficult on Konnan, and it was difficult on us. Konnan — I love him to death, we’re tight as f**k now. But there was a point in time when I was watching Konnan pretty closely because he was wearing two hats, and he wore them very, very well.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

