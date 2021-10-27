Eric Bischoff Continues To Speak His Mind About The WWE vs. AEW Viewership Numbers

Eric Bischoff has recently been a vocal critic in regards to AEW President Tony Khan’s comments on the WWE vs. AEW television viewership numbers.

During an interview with GOW Media, Bischoff commented to discuss the matter:

“As soon as the AEW ratings came out, one of the big AEW supporters who has his own internet community, first thing he does is ‘AEW beat Monday night RAW in the 18-49 demo’. First of all, RAW was up against Monday night football and AEW was up against nothing. So, right off the bat, it’s a meh comparison.”

“There’s a tendency now to compare things that cast your favorite brand in the best possible light in comparison to WWE. It is a fraction of the overall equation. The overall equation is how many people are watching your show and buying tickets to your events. How much revenue are you generating with your property. That’s your real metric, that’s the measurement people should be thinking about. But that doesn’t cast AEW in a favorable light. It doesn’t make it look like they are winning.”

“AEW are patting themselves on the back and cracking champagne in the locker room because they delivered 1.1 million viewers on Wednesday night. Well, WWE delivered 2.3 million last Friday night. In context, what does 1/10th of a percentage in a specific demo really mean? It means you got clickbait, it creates the feeling that ‘oh there’s a war coming’.”

Everybody wants the Monday Night Wars to be back so bad that they are picking and choosing little elements of the wrestling business to use as an example of their belief that it’s actually happening. Untill AEW goes head to head in a real battle and takes market share from WWE, it’s like me talking s**t about Conor McGregor.”