Eric Bischoff On Billy Kidman: He Could Make A Broomstick Look Good

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff took to an episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including Billy Kidman.

Bischoff said, “Billy Kidman was so good in the ring, again, had a long way to go on the mic and just of being believable, but once the bell rang, he could overdeliver. I mean, almost every single time he was in the ring, he over-delivered on expectations regardless of who he was working with. He was versatile as well. He could work with a kashashy. He could work with Rey Mysterio. He could also work with a green talent and really bring out the best in a green talent much like Ric Flair became legendary for us. You know he could make a broomstick look good. Billy wasn’t at the Ric Flair level, but Billy was one of those people who were capable of wrestling with almost anybody and having at the very least, a good match and more often than not, over-delivered on expectations, regardless of who he was working with. That’s rare that Billy had the it wasn’t a big fan, especially since I just saw the still shot. We saw the screenshot of Billy and his wife beaters and his boardshorts and it kind of grunge look. I think that did a disservice to Bill. Billy Kidman, I think if Billy had been presented visually as more of a star and less like the guy that changes your oil at Jiffy Lube might have. An impact on Billy as well. But as far as what did I see? I saw a guy that in the ring entertained the hell out of me every single time.”

