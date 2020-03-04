Eric Bischoff Reacts To The Fiend Losing The Universal Title

During his recent podcast, Eric Bischoff commented on The Fiend losing the Universal Title to Bill Goldberg at WWE Super Showdown:

“I found that shocking particularly, the way they did it [and] as quickly as they did it. When I was in WWE, I don’t know what the situation is now. But The Fiend’s merchandise, they couldn’t produce it fast enough.”

“It appeared to me at least, that The Fiend was going to be one of those characters that could be an Undertaker-esque type character over the long term.”