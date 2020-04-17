Eric Young Comments On His Release From WWE, Lance Storm Responds To Young

Eric Young wrote the following on Instagram regarding his release from WWE:

“Thanks for all the kind words everyone! It’s hard to explain what they mean to me so I won’t even try. Know it is appreciated more than you could ever know! EXCITED ABOUT THE POSSIBILITIES! EXCITED ABOUT MY CHOICES! EXCITED TO RIGHT OTHERS WRONGS!”

Lance Storm replied to Young’s comments:

“I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a more diverse performer. Comedy/Serious, Heel/Face EY always gets the job done.”