ESPN Predicts John Cena’s Upcoming WWE Matches

Arda Ocal of ESPN recently published an article titled “The Time is Now: Projecting John Cena’s Final WWE Matches,” in which he predicts the potential upcoming matches for the 17-time World Champion.

Here are the projected matches:

– John Cena defeats Randy Orton at Backlash (May)

– Jey Uso defeats John Cena to retain the World Heavyweight Championship at Money in the Bank (June)

– John Cena defeats CM Punk at Saturday Night’s Main Event (July)

– John Cena and Travis Scott defeat Cody Rhodes and Bad Bunny at SummerSlam (August)

– Joe Hendry defeats John Cena by disqualification at TNA Victory Road (September)

– John Cena defeats Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel (November)

– Cody Rhodes defeats John Cena to become the Undisputed Champion at Saturday Night’s Main Event (December)