Evil Uno Comments On The Dark Order’s Infamous “Punching” Segment

During an appearance on Talk is Jericho, Evil Uno of the Dark Order talked about the group’s infamous segment from the December 18th 2019 edition of AEW Dynamite. During that segment, the group attacked several of the company’s top babyfaces but it is remembered for one of the members throwing punches that didn’t even come close to connecting.

Here is what Uno said about the segment:

“We thought we were done after that, to be honest. Even in the lead up, we were a little nervous because originally that wasn’t the plan. We didn’t know we were going to end the last Dynamite of the year with a big beatdown on all the faces. When we came in that day, they told us that was the plan. We were really nervous because we weren’t really a hot act. We were really growing and thought if we were given a couple more weeks to build it up, it could work. We never considered ourselves a main event angle. We had no direction for the top. Our original plan was to have the losers from the show. That’s why we were getting Alex [Reynolds] and John [Silver] because they had lost a minute on the first two shows. If we get them, we have people who know what they’re doing and they can have matches that are longer. We had no great reveal other than that. We weren’t very happy with the segment happening to begin with. On top of that, we knew the reaction was flat and as soon as we came to the back, the phone is blowing up and they picked up on all the side stuff instantly. Most of the local guys didn’t understand that the camera is on at all times. They mistimed a lot of our timing. Some interactions were cut short.”