Exclusive: Eddie Dennis On His Time In WWE, Coming Out Of Retirement, His PROGRESS World Title Shot

Eddie Dennis is a British wrestling star. Part of the ‘boom’ period that hit the UK from 2014-2018, Dennis has had a starred career, both as a singles and tag team wrestler, most notably becoming PROGRESS World Champion in 2019, as well as being a major part of WWE NXT UK.

After a stint working for WWE behind the cameras which caused Eddie to retire, he is now back in British wrestling rings, making waves throughout 2024 and showing crowds once again his skills and desire to be at the top of a new, emerging British crop.

This begins on Sunday, September 22nd as part of PROGRESS Wrestling’s Chapter 171 event at Camden’s Electric Ballroom, where Eddie gets a title shot against the aggressive and dominating champion, Luke Jacobs.

In the lead up to this fight, PWMania’s Lee Tarrier (@leeseedub) caught up with Eddie and spoke to him about this Sunday’s fight, his return to the ring and what he learned working with WWE both on and off camera.

Eddie, it’s time to try and win back a title you never really lost in 2020. How do you feel about trying to take it off Luke Jacobs?

I don’t want too much to be made of the fact that I never lost the championship because I got my opportunity to regain the title in Cardiff in 2021 against Spike and I lost. This run at progress since returning from retirement in 2023 has been about proving to myself that I still have something to offer. Luke Jacobs is the ultimate litmus test in British Independent Wrestling in 2024.

You’ve returned to PROGRESS and continue to have such a profound impact on the company. How does it differ in 2024 to the early days and when you won the title at Ally Pally?

When we first started wrestling in the Garage the atmosphere that Progress provided was completely alien to all of us. Wrestling in front of 400 rabid adult fans who created a gig atmosphere was a far cry from the other shows we were all doing at the time. Obviously it grew exponentially until events like those at Alexandra Palace became common place but for those of us who were around before it, we never took it for granted. In 2024 the company feels like it’s in another state of growth and I’m excited to see where it can get too.

In this new age of PROGRESS, who are some of the names you’ve enjoyed working with?

I’ve enjoyed everything I’ve done since returning to Progress in 2021. The FSU tag with Sunshine was special to me because of who TK and Chuck are to me personally as was the match with Spike in Cardiff, for the same reasons. Me and Tate have a close relationship outside of Progress. Our rivalry has certainly tested that relationship but it’s impossible to ignore how much I’ve enjoyed working with him.

Do you feel you have a different role with the company now to say this time, 7, 8 years ago? Do you enjoy mentoring and developing any of the new talent?

I was probably mentoring and developing talent more 7,8 years ago than I am now! At this stage those that I mentored are probably mentoring others! To see guys who o had a small hand in helping out now main event shows all across Europe is one of my proudest accomplishments in the industry.

You worked for WWE, both on and off camera. What was your experiences like doing so and who were some of the best people you worked with in the ring and best minds behind the scenes?

Obviously the most noticeable difference between working with WWE and on the independents is the financial security the WWE offers. I’m grateful for all of my time there. Whether as a wrestler, manager or writer. All 3 roles developed my understanding of the industry and moulded me into the person that I am today. With regards best minds, I don’t want to start and then feel like I’ve missed someone out. As far as talent that I’ve shared the ring with, the top talent on the U.K. scene right now are every bit as good as many of the people you see on your televisions on a weekly basis.

You’ve had a major role in developing British indy wrestling. What are your ambitions going forward?

I don’t really have any ambitions left. Last time I retired it was because I wasn’t allowed to wrestle and write at the same time so I feel like I didn’t leave on my own terms. These last 10 months have really been about addressing that and if I stopped tomorrow I feel like I would’ve accomplished that goal.

It could be said British wrestling is returning to a ‘boom period’. What are your thoughts on its overall state in 2024?

The talent is absolutely there to say that. In 2024 the live entertainment industry is just in a much different place. Only time will tell if it can rebuild to the lofty heights of 2017.

What are some of your all time favourite PROGRESS matches and moments that you’ve been involved in?

The entire body of work that surrounded mine and Marks story arc for sure. From the turn in September 2017, to our match in September 2018, to him returning to my side to help me win the championship in September of 2019. I tore both of my pectorals during those two years, got signed by the wwe too. Lots of stopping and starting and some tables that just wouldn’t break?!but I’m proud that we told a real and relatable story through wrestling of two friends who fell out and recolcilled.

Who are some names you still wish to take on after such the incredible career you already have had?

There are still names on the U.K. scene right now that I’ve never hooked up with. Rickey Knight Junior is one that stands out. He’s a guy who I love to watch and I just believe when I look into his eyes that he’d get into a real scrap in the blink of an eye. Lykos 2 is another guy I’ve never gone one on one with. Just the other weekend I wrestled Kanji for the first time at Attack and was buzzing after it. There are lots I guess is what I’m trying to say!

