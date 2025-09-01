Extras From Roman Reigns Beatdown Angle At WWE Clash In Paris Revealed

Immediately after the opening match at Sunday’s WWE Clash in Paris premium live event (PLE), Roman Reigns was brutally attacked by “Big” Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, following his victory over Reed in singles action.

Breakker initiated the assault by hitting Reigns with a spear, leading to a vicious beatdown. As a result, Reigns was stretchered out of the Paris La Défense Arena.

According to reporter Lucas Charpiot, indie wrestlers Kuro and Nate Prince assisted in placing Reigns on the stretcher during the segment.

Additionally, wrestlers Ricky Sosa, Joseph French Jr., Calyspo, and indie referee Alex Schneider served as the security team during the angle.

This beatdown angle was created to write Reigns off WWE programming, as he has filming commitments for the new Street Fighter movie, which he begins shooting next week. Reigns is expected to complete his filming obligations by the end of September.