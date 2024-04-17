Fanatics CEO Says They Have Had An Insane Growth With WWE’s Business

Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin appeared on the Sports Business Journal conference, where he talked about a number of topics including how they have had an insane growth in business thanks to the WWE.

Rubin said, “The biggest growth sport in my mind?.” “Well, are we looking at percents, dollars? What’s wild, I’ll tell you honestly, what’s going on with WWE is insane. If I look at the growth in our WWE business, and it’s a big business already, it’s absolutely insane.”

“NFL is a multi-billion dollar business. Baseball is a multi-billion dollar business. We look collectively within our overall business, if you talk about growth percent, what’s going on with WWE is spectacular.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)